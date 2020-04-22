SA passport holds firm on index despite coronavirus outbreak

Cape Town - Despite the impact on global mobility of Covid-19, the South African passport, “the green mamba”, stands firm at number 56 on the 2020 Quarter Two Henley Passport Index.

Henley & Partners’ Head of South, East and Central Africa, Amanda Smit, said: “Although it’s reassuring to see the South African passport holding firm on the index, the impact of the Covid-19 virus on mobility, local markets and health security could impact on the migration of skilled labour to other destinations post-pandemic.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has caught South Africa at the height of its economic challenges and the impact of our non-activity is already starting to show,” she said.

“Despite the slowdown, it is important for South Africa and other African countries to stay on course with visa waiver policies.

“The pandemic will not last indefinitely and economies will need to be rebuilt after the pandemic has subsided. Visa waivers increase tourism, business travel, and bilateral economic transactions. They remain essential for inter-continental economic development,” said Smit.