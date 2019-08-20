Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs comes to Cape Town Convention Centre. Pic: Supplied

The Mother City will host fourteen year old Sugandha Date, the exceptionally talented winner of the Indian television musical reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, on Saturday 31 st August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The show, which will commence at 8pm, also showcases 3 other singers from the competition, Mohammad Faiz and Pritam Acharya, both eleven years old, who placed first and second, respectively, as well as the 5 year old singing sensation Swaransh.

Impresario Ebrahim Kaskar of Shalimar Promotions, who brought the acclaimed Neha Kakkar Concert and the Indian Idols top 3 to Cape Town, has pulled off another coup.

The judges of the popular competition, Shaan, Richa Sharma and Amaal Malik, all seasoned Bollywood singers, were enthralled by the vocal prowess of the youngsters, especially Sugandha.

“She was consistently performing well throughout the season and I wish her all the best,” said Shaan. Sharma also congratulated the winner. “Sugandha has always taken the feedback well and has worked constructively on her singing abilities to improve herself to the fullest,” she said.

Praising Sugandha, Mallik explained, “The simplicity and honesty with which she undertakes her craft, doesn’t come easy. She’s a class apart.”

When Faiz auditioned for the competition he blew the judges away with his vocal capabilities. He has proven himself with his stunning renditions of intricate songs. Faiz is known as the funny guy in the group. He created nicknames for all his fellow contestants and is loved for his unique sense of humour.

Acharya sang the popular song Sandese Aate Hai from the film Border at his audition and impressed all the judges. He received 98 points out of a total of 100 and has gone on to become one of the most well liked singers in the competition.

The cute little singer Swaransh personifies the phrase dynamite comes in small packages. He won the hearts of many, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is singing the praises of the young artiste.

The concert promises family entertainment at its best.

Tickets; A1 DVD – 0839927714, Shahzadi – 0216339765, Akbar Café – 0722174957

Enquiries; 0824569051