Coral Mackrill-Botjes, 51, accompanied by KWC-SA director David September, could not contain her excitement when she boarded a plane on Thursday with the hope of coming back with the coveted world title.
“I’m super excited to represent SA on such a big stage. It’s not everybody who gets this opportunity and to me it’s a huge honour.
“And with all the good and the negative things we’ve been experiencing in the country, it’s humbling to represent millions of people, speaking with one voice,” she said.
Mackrill-Botjes, who had to endure a gruelling interview and different competition stages, said she landed this opportunity after she was invited to sing at a fund-raising event.