SA's karaoke queen heads to Japan in hopes of winning the world title









Coral Mackrill-Botjes Cape Town - A woman from Goodwood has scored the golden opportunity to represent the country at this year’s Karaoke World Championship (KWC) in Tokyo, Japan to be held next week. Coral Mackrill-Botjes, 51, accompanied by KWC-SA director David September, could not contain her excitement when she boarded a plane on Thursday with the hope of coming back with the coveted world title. “I’m super excited to represent SA on such a big stage. It’s not everybody who gets this opportunity and to me it’s a huge honour. “And with all the good and the negative things we’ve been experiencing in the country, it’s humbling to represent millions of people, speaking with one voice,” she said. Mackrill-Botjes, who had to endure a gruelling interview and different competition stages, said she landed this opportunity after she was invited to sing at a fund-raising event.

“David approached me after he heard me sing and asked if I was interested in entering. I’ve been singing from a young age and doing karaoke for some time, and after gathering information about the competition and what it stood for, I finally entered.”

Mackrill-Botjes said achieving this at a mature age meant people should not be in a hurry to chase their dreams, that there was a time for everything.

“It means there’s a waiting season, and during that season you’re being groomed, but if it’s your desire to succeed, that would help grant you the opportunity,” she added.

She said her success was proof of sheer determination, her willingness to work hard and hone her talent, and constantly endeavouring to better herself.

