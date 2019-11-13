SA’s own Whitney Houston to release her Christmas album









READY FOR HOLIDAYS: Belinda Davids Cape Town - Don’t freak out if you see Whitney Houston in town this week, it’s just our own Belinda Davids returning home for a few days. The Port Elizabeth-born singer, who now calls Cape Town home, has returned from touring Europe and is expected to drop her first Christmas album on 20 November. Belinda, who brought the sound and image of Whitney back to life in The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, arrived with the news that her own Christmas album, Belinda Davids - I Love Christmas, will be released in time for the holidays. The single mom of two says: “My touring schedule is so hectic, sometimes I barely have time to breathe, so when I can be at home over Christmas and truly be present with my children, it is the greatest gift, and super important to me - it’s the creation of memories." Talking all things Christmas and the spirit it brings, Belinda told the Daily Voice she looks forward to spending time with family at Christmas to enjoy potato salad and lamb leg.

“I enjoy the food at Christmas, the time with my family and especially my two sons, aged 23 and seven years old,” she says.

OPTIMISTIC: Belinda’s album

Lover

“I can never wait to dig into the great food and I love the sweet potato and pumpkin, potato salad and all foods with sweetness. I’m not a lover of cake, though.”

Some of the festive season classics to expect on her album include Silent Night, Joy to the World, Away in a Manger, Do You Hear What I Hear, and When a Child Is Born.

She also teased that her own original music is in the works.

“I rearranged them a bit, but these songs are a little bit about my childhood, this is a prelude of my original album coming soon,” she says.

“I’m not going to pressure myself into giving a release date for this one.”

Belinda says the album is going to give listeners a festive taste of Whitney without singing any of the late diva’s songs.

The soulful 12-track will be available on all major digital platforms.

Belinda is also back for The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute To Whitney Houston, on at the Artscape Opera House from 20 November to 1 December.

[email protected]