The Port Elizabeth-born singer, who now calls Cape Town home, has returned from touring Europe and is expected to drop her first Christmas album on 20 November.
Belinda, who brought the sound and image of Whitney back to life in The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, arrived with the news that her own Christmas album, Belinda Davids - I Love Christmas, will be released in time for the holidays.
The single mom of two says: “My touring schedule is so hectic, sometimes I barely have time to breathe, so when I can be at home over Christmas and truly be present with my children, it is the greatest gift, and super important to me - it’s the creation of memories."
Talking all things Christmas and the spirit it brings, Belinda told the Daily Voice she looks forward to spending time with family at Christmas to enjoy potato salad and lamb leg.