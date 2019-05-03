CONTESTANTS: Mr Gay World contestants ready to strut their stuff

Cape Town - This weekend is all about the hottest gay men on the planet as Cape Town is hosting the annual Mr Gay World finale. This is the fourth time the pageant will be hosted on African soil in its 11-year history.

The global search for an outstanding gay role model started on 28 April at various venues across the city, culminating in the finale on Sunday.

Not only will contestants be strutting their stuff in bathers and evening wear, but the event also shines the spotlight on social issues plaguing the LGBT community, such as homophobia, and organisers say their key message is one of inclusion, humanity and equality.

CROWN

Contestants from every corner of the world are already in the Mother City, including last year’s winner, Jordan Bruno from Australia, who will be handing over his crown.

A packed programme for the 22 contestants included workshops, photo shoots, cultural tours and, of course, the main events.

Contestants come from 22 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Hungary, India, Ireland, Japan, Namibia, Spain and Venezuela.

Chris Emmanuel represents South Africa.

A VIP dinner will take place tonight at 6.30pm at the President Hotel, and the finale will be on Saturday at 6pm at the Cape Town City Hall.

International boy band 5WEST will perform during the grand finale.

Tickets are available on www.howler.co.za, from R150 to R625. Visit https://mrgayworld.com for details.

OUTSTANDING: Mr Gay World contestants geared for the finals

