Held every second Wednesday between November and March, the pop-up Stellenbosch Soirées promise wine and food experiences which capture the very best of life in the region: great wine, brilliant company, food, music and a laid-back country vibe.
The manager of Stellenbosch Wine Routes, Elmarie Rabe, said: “Stellenbosch’s midweek soirées are a highlight on our calendar. Drostdy Street is closed off to traffic, creating a safe and vibrant space for people to enjoy our historic town.
“We have a wonderful mix of local wines and delicious food. Surrounding restaurants, galleries and shops throw open their doors, which makes for a magical atmosphere. It’s a great way to spend a balmy summer evening - and probably the best way for visitors to experience the spirit of the Winelands.”
Each soirée celebrates a different selection of wine cellars, with stalls, food vendors and live music adding to the festivities. Entry is free, but R150 buys you a tasting glass and 12 wine tasting tokens, which can be used to sample some of Stellenbosch’s finest vintages (additional tokens are on sale on the night). Alternatively, visitors can buy a bottle to take home or enjoy with their meal when they have dinner at one of the local restaurants.