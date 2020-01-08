Drostdy Street will be transformed into a grape-and-gourmet hub on January 15 during the Stellenbosch Soirée. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - On Wednesday, January 15, Stellenbosch’s Drostdy Street will be transformed into a grape-and-gourmet hub as the popular street parties known as the Stellenbosch Soirées make their highly anticipated return to the Winelands summer calendar. Held every second Wednesday between November and March, the pop-up Stellenbosch Soirées promise wine and food experiences which capture the very best of life in the region: great wine, brilliant company, food, music and a laid-back country vibe.

The manager of Stellenbosch Wine Routes, Elmarie Rabe, said: “Stellenbosch’s midweek soirées are a highlight on our calendar. Drostdy Street is closed off to traffic, creating a safe and vibrant space for people to enjoy our historic town.

“We have a wonderful mix of local wines and delicious food. Surrounding restaurants, galleries and shops throw open their doors, which makes for a magical atmosphere. It’s a great way to spend a balmy summer evening - and probably the best way for visitors to experience the spirit of the Winelands.”

Each soirée celebrates a different selection of wine cellars, with stalls, food vendors and live music adding to the festivities. Entry is free, but R150 buys you a tasting glass and 12 wine tasting tokens, which can be used to sample some of Stellenbosch’s finest vintages (additional tokens are on sale on the night). Alternatively, visitors can buy a bottle to take home or enjoy with their meal when they have dinner at one of the local restaurants.