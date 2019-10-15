Tereshke Burger

Cape Town - A 10-year-old girl from Atlantis was crowned Mini Miss Teen South Africa. Tereshke Burger, who was crowned a week ago at the national pageant in Johannesburg, said: “The first thing I want to do as Mini Miss Teen SA is to stop poverty in our area and school. Too many of our learners at Hermes Primary, Grade 4, come to school on an empty stomach.”

The teen does not fully comprehend what is expected of her as reigning Mini Miss Teen SA for the year ahead, but her proud mother, Carmen Burger, promised that she was going to be with her every step of the way.

The mother said: “As her family and residents from Atlantis, we’re extremely proud of what she’s achieved. The fact that she comes from Atlantis, competed against the best in the country and toppled them, speaks volumes.”

“It is the first time that my daughter competed at this level. I will never forget that moment when her name was called out as the winner. I nearly lost myself and was screaming her name out loud in the auditorium. I believe every mother would have acted the same way. It is a moment I will cherish forever.”