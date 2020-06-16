The Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival is calling for script writers

The Baxter’s Zabalaza Theatre Festival is calling for script writers for the 2021 season. The Zabalaza team has come up with a new model for applications with the introduction of a Script Writing Programme, which came about in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The programme will serve as a foundation phase in the first round of the selection process, designed for first-time writers. It focuses on developing the skill of conceptualising and drafting scripts for theatre. Theatre-makers, directors, script writers, community groups and theatre companies are encouraged to apply. Zabalaza artistic director Mdu Kweyama explains: “There is an urgent need for writers in the arts industry and we would like to encourage first-time writers who have stories to share and who just need a nudge in the right direction.

“We are also placing an emphasis on women writers and directors and strongly encourage them to apply.”

In phase two of the process the mentors will assist to develop the scripts into plays.

The productions will be presented at mini festivals in January 2021, depending on the lockdown regulations.

The winners will participate in the 11th Zabalaza Theatre Festival planned for March.

Applications are available on the websites of the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and The Baxter Theatre Centre or can be requested via email from [email protected]

The closing date for entries is 31 July 2020.

MISSION: Zabalaza Theatre Fest

