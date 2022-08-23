Trevor Noah and ‘The Daily Show’ partner with local Cape Town start-up

Cape Town - South Africa’s favourite comedian, Trevor Noah, and“The Daily Show“ have partnered with local start-up VoiceMap to provide a humorous self-guided audio tour reliving the January 6 Capitol Insurrection event last year, where pro-Donald Trump rioters stormed Washington DC’s Capitol Building. In the hilariously irreverent audio tour titled, In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection, Noah revisits the events before and after Trump called on his followers to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to contest alleged “voter fraud”, and President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“The Daily Show“ host chimes in at the tour’s starting point to explain that the self-guided tour uses GPS to play audio automatically, and provides turn-by-turn directions for visitors. The tour was described by “The Daily Show“ as a way to walk the fine line between treasonous and hilarious. VoiceMap founder Iain Manley said: “It’s exciting to see VoiceMap used for more than just traditional walking tours, especially with a partner like ‘The Daily Show’.

“We believe that a new perspective can change how visitors see unfamiliar places – and even how locals view their hometowns – and we expect ‘The Daily Show’ to reach new audiences by turning their incisive brand of satire into an immersive experience.” Manley started the company in Cape Town in 2014 and it now offers tours in over 300 destinations around the world. Noah said if listeners were in DC, VoiceMap uses GPS to automatically play audio when they get to each site on the walking tour, starting at the White House and marching all the way to the Capitol.

“Until you find yourself in Washington, The Daily Show’s free tour is also available to listen to virtually, from the comfort of your couch, with photographs of locations along the route. “Simply go to voicemap.me/thedailyshow or download the VoiceMap app and select Washington DC from the list of available destinations,” Voicemap said. [email protected]