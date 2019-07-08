John Fredericks, 73, the author of the award-winning film Noem my Skollie, died yesterday at this home in Strandfontein after a battle with cancer. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Cape Town - John Fredericks, 73, the author of the award-winning film Noem my Skollie, died on Sunday at this home in Strandfontein after a battle with cancer.

His brother Ivan said: “On Saturday, he made peace with the fact that he was leaving us and said ‘I’m ready to go home. And Saturday was the first time that he didn’t get out of bed to enjoy a cup of tea.”

The film is based on the true life story of John, who became a storyteller in Pollsmoor Prison at the age of 17 in 1964.

The film shows how he worked for the numbers in prison without becoming a 28s or 26s gangster. He captivated the hardened criminals by telling stories and sometimes turning events in prison into stories without them realising it.

