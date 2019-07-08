John Fredericks, 73, the author of the award-winning film Noem my Skollie, died yesterday at this home in Strandfontein after a battle with cancer. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - John Fredericks, 73, the author of the award-winning film Noem my Skollie, died on Sunday at this home in Strandfontein after a battle with cancer. His brother Ivan said: “On Saturday, he made peace with the fact that he was leaving us and said ‘I’m ready to go home. And Saturday was the first time that he didn’t get out of bed to enjoy a cup of tea.”

The film is based on the true life story of John, who became a storyteller in Pollsmoor Prison at the age of 17 in 1964.

The film shows how he worked for the numbers in prison without becoming a 28s or 26s gangster. He captivated the hardened criminals by telling stories and sometimes turning events in prison into stories without them realising it.

“I grow in the shadows, I glow in the dark. I am the storyteller, the weaver of dreams.” - John Fredericks, may you Rest In Peace 😔💛 pic.twitter.com/GWGvUX8Cv5 — Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) July 7, 2019

Minister @AnrouxMarais mourns the loss of Mr John Fredericks. May his work not only inspire but motivate for increased dialogue on the often neglected lived traumatic experiences on the #CapeFlats on a daily basis. https://t.co/uBsD4BpA1l #NoemMySkollie pic.twitter.com/H7U02YeqZw — CulturalAffairsSport (@WCGovCas) July 8, 2019

One man's struggle to survive led to him saying #NoemMySkollie with international fame and stardom yet John W Fredericks remained humble, trying to change the world by telling stories. Thank you Uncle John, gone but not forgotten. — Earl-Ryan September🇿🇦 (@earlseptember) July 7, 2019

