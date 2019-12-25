Red velvet trifle. Picture: Chris Collingridge/Independent Media

Cape Town - Christmas not only brings laughter, presents and time spent with loved ones, but in recent years it has also brought it a robust debate when it comes to one particular dessert - trifle. While many love the food, and sweet treats that get consumed every festive season, there has been a growing debate online around trifle. There are those who are quick to defend the dessert, and its deliciousness, but there are also those trifle-ing haters.

Trifle, in English cuisine, is a dessert made with fruit, a thin layer of sponge fingers soaked in sherry or another fortified wine, and custard. It can be topped with whipped cream.

Many households have their own variations on the dish, adding or subtracting anything they may desire - such as jelly, chocolate pieces, biscuit and sponge cake.

However, while some have adapted the dish to their liking, there are still those who vehemently oppose the dish and its existence.