Trio's fashion brand is an inspiration for Gugulethu and Khayelitsha youth









Asanda Qumelwana, Fezile Retyu and Chris Mayiji. Cape Town - In the midst of poverty, high unemployment and crime in the townships, three young men are writing a new, positive narrative. Asanda Qumelwana, Fezile Retyu, and Chris Mayiji had nothing but a dream, and a graphic design background, to change the narrative and motivate a new generation of youth from townships to follow their dreams, and to use their struggles to inspire their creativity. The trio launched Deep Settle Movement, a lifestyle fashion brand, in 2010, after they met as students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and discovered they shared a common interest in using their creativity to collaborate on coming up with designs reflecting their surroundings. Having started with only 30 T-shirts, sold on the streets, the brand has become a household name within townships, and is becoming popular among youth and with international visitors. Mayiji said the brand represented townships, and that the word “Movement” depicted the continuation or evolution of culture.

“We represent the urban township culture (language, slang, and style) through our clothing, but also represent the go-getters of this world, who are working hard to achieve their dreams,” he said.

Since its inception the brand has become the pride of Gugulethu and Khayelitsha.

“Unfortunately, many townships are better known for their crime, unemployment and poverty. However, we have become a beacon of hope, not only for South African townships but for the millions of people who face the same struggles,” said Qumelwana.

“Our brand is a representation of that struggle. We want to inspire our generation and prove that no matter the obstacles or hardships one may face, to use that pain and create something extraordinary.”

On the 10th anniversary of the brand’s founding, and having enjoyed local and international success, the trio will be launching their flagship store, a shipping container housing items from a new clothing line called Made in Africa, next month in Khayelitsha.

Qumelwana said the brand was flourishing and creating job opportunities in the townships and inspiring people to take pride in their roots.

“Not only do we want to assist others from our townships but, as we enter new markets, we also want to make an impact on the local communities which we enter. This is just another way for us to help people in the local communities to gain recognition.”

