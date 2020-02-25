Asanda Qumelwana, Fezile Retyu, and Chris Mayiji had nothing but a dream, and a graphic design background, to change the narrative and motivate a new generation of youth from townships to follow their dreams, and to use their struggles to inspire their creativity.
The trio launched Deep Settle Movement, a lifestyle fashion brand, in 2010, after they met as students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and discovered they shared a common interest in using their creativity to collaborate on coming up with designs reflecting their surroundings.
Having started with only 30 T-shirts, sold on the streets, the brand has become a household name within townships, and is becoming popular among youth and with international visitors.
Mayiji said the brand represented townships, and that the word “Movement” depicted the continuation or evolution of culture.