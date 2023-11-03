Two South Africans get the nod of approval from Placido Domingo for Operalia final

Cape Town - South Africa has been on a winning streak in the past few weeks, putting the country on the world map. Among the recent list of accolades is the country’s achievement of playing host to the world-renowned Operalia, for the first time. Each year, Operalia is hosted in a different city and this week, Cape Town joined the world’s cultural capitals such as London, Paris, Madrid, Hamburg, Tokyo and Milan which have put opera on the map and, for Capetonians, ignited a passion for the genre after tickets sold out in record time.

In a closely contested semi-final round that played out at the Artscape Theatre on Wednesday, the Operalia jury selected 12 singers, including South Africa’s Nombulelo Yende, who will go through to the final round on Sunday. Nombulelo is the sister of opera star Pretty Yende, who made history when she sang a solo at the coronation of Charles, the British monarch, in May. Nombulelo Yende. Picture: Supplied Showcasing young opera talent from around the world, Cape Town-based opera singers Yende and Siphokazi Molteno are finalists in the Zarzuela, a Spanish genre close to Placido Domingo’s heart.

All will perform with the Maestro himself, conducting the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, assisted by guest conductor Kamal Khan. Siphokazi Molteno.Picture: Supplied Coming to Africa for the first time, the competition is hosted in Cape Town by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, together with Cape Town Opera and Artscape. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operalia (@operaliacomp) A diverse richness of voices will now compete for the prestigious honour of winning this world-renowned competition that has a total prize money of more than $200 000 (about R3 687 300), which is the difficult task for the jury comprised of opera directors, casting directors, artistic directors, and consultants of renowned opera houses, and presided over by Domingo.

The starting 34 from 15 different countries and selected from over 800 entrants, was narrowed to 22 for the semi-finals, in which three of South Africa’s five hopefuls competed to much applause from the appreciative audience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operalia (@operaliacomp) The 21 finalists that will go head to head on Sunday are: Semyon Antakov, baritone, Russia

Caitlin Gotimer, soprano, USA Navasard Hakobyan, baritone, Armenia Eugénie Joneau, mezzo-soprano, France

Taehan Kim, baritone, South Korea Omer Kobiljak, tenor, Bosnia and Herzegovina Stephano Park, bass, South Korea

Julie Roset, soprano, France Luke Sutliff, baritone, USA Elena Villalón, soprano, USA