V&A Waterfront swaps out New Year’s Eve fireworks display for beam of hope

Cape Town - Instead of the massive crowds and fireworks that usually bring in the New Year, the V&A Waterfront has something different in store for Capetonians.

At midnight on December 31 a beam of hope will shine from the Waterfront precinct, visible throughout the city and suburbs – weather permitting.

The beam, which consists of 36 vertical searchlights, forms part of the Waterfronts’ Tribute of Light symbolising the lives that were lost, the jobs that were affected, the coming together of a nation in solidarity and ultimately for hope in the new year.

“We are using the symbolic warmth of light to draw us to a moment to connect, even though we are physically apart, and hope everyone who sees it takes the time to contemplate on themes of compassion, solidarity, connection, inspiration, and collaborations we have been able to demonstrate and experience during a very uncertain period.

“New Year’s Eve will mark the first time in the V&A Waterfront’s 30-year history that we won’t see crowds converging in our neighbourhood for the traditional countdown to a fireworks display at midnight to usher in the New Year,” says V&A Waterfront chief executive David Green.