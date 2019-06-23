The triple bill of Amaranth is an exciting programme of neo-classical and contemporary classical masterpieces with George Balanchine’s Serenade, Frank Staff‘s Transfigured Night and Christopher L Huggins’ Enemy Behind the Gates. Picture: Michael Groenewald/Cape Town City Ballet/Facebook

Cape Town - A combined celebration of modern classics and historical popular favourites, Cape Town City Ballet’s (CTCB) recently announced line up at the Artscape Opera House includes Amaranth from 22 June to 7 July and Sleeping Beauty from 17 to 31 August. For Sleeping Beauty, CTCB will welcome leading international guest artists Vadim Muntagirov and Sarah Lamb (The Royal Ballet), Precious Adams (English National Ballet), Andile Ndlovu (Washington Ballet) and Siphe November (National Ballet of Canada).

The triple bill of Amaranth is an exciting programme of neo-classical and contemporary classical masterpieces with George Balanchine’s Serenade, Frank Staff‘s Transfigured Night and Christopher L Huggins’ Enemy Behind the Gates. The Set and Costume Design for Transfigured Night will be modernised and updated by the inimitable Peter Cazalet, and Lighting Design for the production is by award-winning designer, Wilhelm Disbergen who completes the creative team.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48. with four movements; Sonatina, Waltz, Russian Dance and Elegy, neo-classical Serenade is one of Balanchine’s most beautiful ballets and a milestone in the history of dance as the first original ballet he created in America. It remains a signature work of the New York City Ballet’s repertory and will be staged for CTCB by Rebecca Metzger.

Honouring South African heritage as part of the programme, CTCB presents Frank Staff‘sTransfigured Night staged by doyenne Veronica Paeper. Set to a sweeping score by Schoenberg, Transfigured Night based on a true story, is intense and dramatic, telling a story of a brother and sister dominated by an older sister. Obsessed with keeping the family together, and unhappy with the arrival of a suiter for the younger sister, she senses that the solidarity of the family is threatened. The older sister weaves the story; an intense love story with intimate duets that are a hallmark of Staff’s choreography.

Following significant popularity, American choreographer Christopher L Huggins returns with his acclaimed Enemy Behind the Gates,a look into the minds of incendiaries - how they live quietly and patiently in the shadows before they strike.A breathtakingly athletic fusion of contemporary ballet and modern movement that is militaristic and percussive in style.

Warming up winter is popular favourite Sleeping Beauty staged by esteemed South African ballet legend Denise Schultze Godfrey. Performed to Tchaikovsky’s delightful music, this timeless story follows Princess Aurora’s 100 year sleep and magical awakening, as well as encounters with fairies and fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and the Bluebird and Princess Florine, that will enchant young and old audience members alike.

“The 2019 Autumn/ Winter programme is a captivating celebration of classical ballet and modern classics," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.

“The lineup is a marriage of work by international icons and South African legends, who are leading lights in the global dance arena. We are honoured to be welcoming our international guest artists, some of whom are returning home for the Season, as well as working alongside ballet masters who have been a pivotal part of CTCB’s journey.”

17 and 18 AUGUST 2019 - Andile Ndlovu (Washington Ballet), Precious Adams (English National Ballet), Siphe November (National Ballet of Canada)

28and 31 AUGUST 2019 - Vadim Muntagirov and Sarah Lamb (Principals of the Royal Ballet)

Amaranth will be performed at the Artscape Opera House from 22 June until 7 July. Tickets cost from R150 to R495 with concessions for pensioners, scholars and block bookings of ten or more.

Sleeping Beauty will be performed at the Artscape Opera House from 17 to 31 August. Tickets cost from R180 to R695 with concessions for pensioners, scholars and block bookings of ten or more.

CTCB will be accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra at selected performances.

* Bookings can be made at Computicket on 0861 915 8000, online at www.computicket.com or at any Shoprite and Checkers outlet.

