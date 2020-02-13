Member of parliament Boy Mamabolo was roasted for his outfit before the president was able to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday. Picture: Screengrab/ YouTube/Parliament

Cape Town - Member of parliament Boy Mamabolo, and a former friend of Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) Julius Malema, was roasted for his outfit before the president was able to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday. While the ANC member wanted to to raise a point of order, the situation got tense when EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, remarked on his outfit asking him: "Honourable member this is not ‘[Our] Perfect Wedding’. On what rule are you rising?”

"Our Perfect Wedding", or OPW as it is commonly known among fans, is a wedding television show on Mzansi Magic, Channel 161 on DStv.

Mamabolo then took on Ndlozi and Malema - after making a remark about Malema - before suggesting they go brawl outside of the National Assembly.

