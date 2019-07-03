Boet Fighter is a organic, handmade and comically crafted game that celebrates what makes the SA middle class so sh*tty, but packaged in a loving way. Picture: Cali4ways/Twitter

Cape Town - Gamers looking for a way to support our local gaming industry, will have the opportunity to do just that when Boet Fighter drops later this year. Boet Fighter is completely organic, handmade and a comically crafted game that celebrates everything that makes the South African middle class so sh*tty, but packaged in a loving way - a game where the damsel in distress motif gets flipped on its head.

The games is by local independent video game developers Cali4ways Games, who also recently revealed that they have found their permanent home located in what the studio calls Fourways/Adjacent Randburg.

“Taking the plunge from an after hours’ hobby to full time game developers has been terrifying… it’s still terrifying. We channel that fear into Boet Fighter. When your dreams start giving you nightmares, then monetise that trauma,” said Louis du Pisani, the "apparent" CEO of Cali4ways Games.

The game apparently "started off as a goof" but has taken SA by storm.

According to a statement from the studio, the game will "follow Hard Eddy and Mod-C as they indiscriminately bliksem strangers to find out whether or not they had anything to do with the mysterious disappearance of a girl that Hard Eddy just met".

"Player 2 is also there, because market research suggests that we a) portray variety and b) that existential trauma is more fun when shared with friends."

