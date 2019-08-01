Bellville restaurant, Annie’s Ladies Bar, has served up a gigantic 79.5kg burger, which makes it unofficially the world’s biggest burger. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Cape Town is now unofficially the home of the world’s biggest burger. Bellville restaurant, Annie’s Ladies Bar, has served up a gigantic 79.5kg burger, which has crushed the current Guinness world record of 74.6kg.

Last month, The GrillFather in Mitchells Plain broke the record for the biggest burger in South Africa when they created the Goliath & Goliath Tsek Burger, which weighed 19.6kg.

But Annie’s, owned by couple Joe, 59, and Annie Redelinghuis, 60, from Penhill, went for the world record on Saturday when they created the handmade burger from scratch.

The massive burger fed over 120 hungry people who filled the pub on Saturday to celebrate Annie’s 60th birthday.

“We are home of the monster burgers and make all our ingredients ourselves,” says Joe.

“The burger has been a vision of ours for a while now and we thought the time was perfect now.”

The burger contains from bottom to top: A 23kg bun, garlic butter, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, cucumber, gherkins, bacon, pineapple, ham, peppers (green, red and yellow), cheese, a 35kg beef patty, four home-made sauces, more cheese and 24 fried eggs.

The raw burger patty, which was made three days before and weighed 50kg, was frozen and then braaied.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bellville restaurant, Annie’s Ladies Bar, has served up a gigantic 79.5kg burger, which makes it unofficially the world’s biggest burger. Video: Supplied

Joe says he was impressed with the outcome.

“The burger was a huge success and it being the first time trying it, was quite nerve-wracking, but we did it,” he says, proudly.

“We had four others helping us make this burger. We love making our own ingredients.”

Now all that’s left to do is register their attempt with Guinness World Records.

But Joe says: “We don’t know how to go about getting the Guinness Book of Records to recognise our world record-breaking burger. We would like to contact them but we don’t know how to go about it.

“If they can see this burger, then hopefully they will add us to their book of records.”

The burger goes on sale from 5 August, and will cost R14 000 to R15 000 from Annie’s Ladies Bar in Bellville.

TEAM: Annie and Joe Redelinghuis

JAWBREAKER: Huge burger made at Annie’s Ladies Bar in Bellville. Picture: Supplied

[email protected]

Daily Voice