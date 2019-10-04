CapeTalk radio station broadcasted live inside the Cape Wheel in Waterfront on Wednesday, making Refilwe Moloto the first black woman to host a breakfast show inside a rotating wheel. Picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - In keeping up with the firsts for Africa, CapeTalk radio station broadcasted live inside the Cape Wheel in Waterfront on Wednesday, making Refilwe Moloto the first black woman to host a breakfast show inside a rotating wheel in the continent. Broadcasting to 80 000 listeners throughout Cape Town, the 3-hour show rotated 37 times on the wheel while broadcasting.

Cape Talk station manager Tessa van Staden said: “In talking about iconic spots in Cape Town we decided on the Cape Wheel as the prominent location as it is logistically easily accessible and appealing.

“Refilwe is an accomplished financial advisor, who now has added to her accomplishments as the first black woman to host a breakfast show on a commercial talk radio station in the continent, so we wanted to celebrate her first month on air which happened to coincide with the station’s 22nd birthday month,” Staden said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video CapeTalk radio station broadcasted live inside the Cape Wheel in Waterfront on Wednesday, making Refilwe Moloto the first black woman to host a breakfast show inside a rotating wheel. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

An excited Moloto said: “It was a great deal of fun. Cape Talk is a place where we like to be first in the conversation, breaking news, but most importantly giving listeners the depth of conversations. So it was very fitting that the station and myself, as the first black woman in the continent to host a commercial talk radio breakfast on her own, broadcast live inside a wheel for the first time in Africa”.

Cape Wheel managing director, Zain Slamdien said the Cape Wheel never had a radio station broadcasting live inside it, so this was also a first for the wheel.

“It only made sense that the station would choose us as we are the only place that you can get 360 degrees view of natural splendour enjoying the views of the Signal Hill, Table mountain and Robben Island,” he said.