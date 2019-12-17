WATCH: Christmas carols at Kirstenbosch, De Waal Park spread festive cheer
Beautiful evening for #carolsatkirstenbosch pic.twitter.com/7RyUvpWxNT— Liezel V 🦒 (@liezelv) December 12, 2019
#carolsatkirstenbosch awaiting carols in the early night pic.twitter.com/WullgHdLrJ— Anthony Wilkins (@AWFarnham) December 12, 2019
𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 🎄🎄— 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐌𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬🍷(IG) (@Throughthewine) December 12, 2019
Christmas is the most exciting time of the year, and one of the highlights each year is #CarolsatKirstenbosch. The kids were so excited to go back Carols. #CarolsatKirstenbosch #PicknPay #Tistheseason pic.twitter.com/KwafDkqGzB
On Sunday, December 15, Cape Town City Churches also held a Christmas Carols and Picnic in the Park event at the De Waal Park in Oranjezicht. The annual event included live music, carols, picnic, jumping castle, face painting, and festive fun for the whole family.
The event was free of charge.
Cape Argus