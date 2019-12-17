Capetonians have been getting into the festive spirit as they attended Carols at Kirstenbosch, and also visited Christmas Carols in the Park in Oranjezicht. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)
This  year's Carols at Kirstenbosch  took place from Friday until Sunday 15 at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, which saw many people g rab a picnic blanket, round up their friends and family to enjoy a wonderful evening set against one of the world’s most magnificent backdrops. 

Proudly hosted by the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch and sponsored by Pick 'n Pay, the event included singalongs, delicious food and the beautiful sight of thousands of glowsticks lighting up the evening sky.



On Sunday, December 15, Cape Town City Churches also held a Christmas Carols and Picnic in the Park event at the De Waal Park in Oranjezicht. The annual event included live music, carols, picnic, jumping castle, face painting, and festive fun for the whole family. 

The event was free of charge.
Christmas Carols in the Park in Oranjezicht. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency
