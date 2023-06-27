WATCH: ‘Fatal Seduction’ official trailer released

With 11 days to go, streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer to its highly anticipated thriller, “Fatal Seduction“. The can’t-look-away, two minute trailer keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as it spotlights a failing relationship, a heated affair and an unforeseen death.

The tale of secretive desires and hidden passions explode when Nandi (played by Kgomotso Christopher) spends a life-altering weekend away from her husband, Leonard (Thapelo Mokoena), and discovers how far she is willing to go to release her inhibitions. Quickly, tragedy ensues and Nandi’s world crumbles around her. What follows is the unravelling of hidden intentions that sets off a chain reaction, with powerful results.

Tangled into the web of intrigue and betrayal are Nandi's best friend Brenda (Lunathi Mampofu); the mysterious stranger Jacob (Prince Grootboom); Vuyo (Nat Ramabulana), a private investigator and Leonard's brother who is on a quest for redemption; and Zinhle (Ngele Ramulondi) and Laura (Frances Sholto-Douglas), who are figuring out the dynamics of their friendship. Taking to the comments on the Netflixsa Instagram page, fans shared their positive views on the upcoming series. "This looks intense, can't wait to watch," commented @nnhlapo.

“I’m SAT!!!! This looks like fire, can’t wait. ❤️👏,” said @vutivi_mabasa. Actress Gail Mabalane wrote: “YOH YOH YOH!!!!! 🔥🔥” Khanyi Mbau sent red heart and fire emojis.