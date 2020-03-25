WATCH: Jarrad Ricketts to host livestream concert with friends

Cape Town - Singer Jarrad Ricketts will be hosting a live-stream concert which will give all music lovers the chance to enjoy a concert from the comfort of their home, while helping to contribute to the performers. Titled “Intimate Sessions with Jarrad Ricketts & Friends” the livestream concert with Penny Lane Studios will be taking place on March 25th 2020 at 8:30pm. The concert will feature Jarrad Ricketts, Don Vino Prins, Judah and Roderick McKay with live band. Jarrad Ricketts and Don Vino have for some time now been exploring the online opportunities that exist to reach their fans via streaming platforms.

Talking on Facebook Live about this, Ricketts said that this will be way to let people enjoy live music while helping out the music industry.

"There is so much going out there with the coronavirus spreading, and the numbers are increasing, so I just urge everyone to stay indoors and I urge everyone to stay sanitised and to practice social distancing not just for yourself, but I think it's time for us to look out for each other.

"In saying that, because we are leading into lockdown, I decided to create a concert called 'Intimate Sessions with Jarrad Ricketts & Friends' which will be broadcast tonight. Live-streamed.

"Tickets are available at Webtickets. It's R50 and when you purchase your ticket, you will get a link that will allow you to join the livestream concert," Ricketts said.

"We decided to create a concept where we can entertain you but you'll be in the comfort of your own home...but still able to contribute to the music industry."

You can purchase tickets for the concert at Webtickets.