Cape Town - Just when we thought her TV days are over, Kia Johnson is back with her own YouTube channel, which will deal with good news on the Cape Flats. After taking a break from the spotlight to expand her family, the radio presenter says she is ready to be in front of the TV camera again.

Kia launches ‘It’s Your Time’ on 5 August and says it’s been her desire to make this happen.

“The programme is about showcasing our family and friends in our own communities who are doing great work via various entrepreneurial ways, whether it’s your local aunty with a corner shop, your brother who started up his own local gym or the mom who does knitting classes or even running her own NGO,” she says.

“I wanted to do this show to create a more positive mindset for those who are watching and show everyone that you don’t have to have the biggest material wealth in order to be the best,” she continues.

Kia, from Table View, says she hopes to raise awareness for hard-working people who aim to make a change in their communities.

Kia is currently a presenter on Smile90.4FM, where she co-hosts the Breakfast Show, weekdays 6am to 9am. She also hosts her own show on Sundays, from 9am to 12pm.

Kia says her husband, Brenvin Draai, and kids, Sebastian, four, and Olga, seven, are her biggest fans.

“My son Sebastian is very stubborn and very smart with numbers and my daughter Olga is the creative soul, they’re both chatterboxes like me,” says Kia, who also adds that her husband is very supportive of her endeavours.

Kia has also been part of the CNN HeardPSA film campaign which creates awareness around Human Trafficking.

She was recently appointed the role of Ambassador for WWFSA, the World Wide Fund for Nature, as well as being a founding member for the Mycelium Media Colab.

