Cape Town - Hundreds of supporters from Nyanga and surrounding areas were at the Cape Town International Airport at the weekend to welcome 21-year-old Chuma Matsaluka, who came back from Johannesburg to kick start her campaign to the be the next Miss South Africa. Matsaluka, from Old location in Nyanga, is one of the top 16 finalists vying for the coveted title on August 9 at Times Square in Pretoria.

She is studying at UCT doing her third year in political studies.

She said she wanted to be a beacon of hope, and that is what inspired her to enter the competition.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference, especially in my community. I believe that everyone has a gift and can make a positive impact in their community,” she said.

Matsaluka, who has experienced crime such as robbery, said she was determined to use the platform to fight crime and violence as her social responsibility initiative.

“I aim to take on this journey with ordinary people and fight against crime and violence while finding ways to educate the youth, and using my academic background in trying to find ways to achieve these.”

Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi said: “We are in full support of her as we believe she understands the circumstances of where she comes from and has an idea of where she is headed.

“Amid the constant murders and robberies we experience every day, it is refreshing to have a success story coming out of our township,” he said.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said Matsaluka said that winning the competition would mean everything not just for Matsaluka, but also for the people of Nyanga.

“We cannot help but be proud of her. As someone born and grounded in Nyanga, her campaign should be motivation for other young people to be positive ambassadors to enable us to change the image of our township, as it is known as the murder capital”.

