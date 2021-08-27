WATCH: Miss SA finalists from Cape Town get their Covid-19 vaccine jabs at GrandWest
Cape Town - Two of the finalists who have secured their spots in the top 10 of the Miss South Africa pageant got their first Covid-19 jab on Friday.
Cape Town beauties, 23-year-old Catherine Groenewald from Constantia and 24-year-old Jeanni Mulder from Sea Point, are among seven other finalists from various provinces across the country for this year’s Miss SA pageant.
They will participate in the final stage of the pageant on October 16 at the GrandWest Arena.
The gorgeous ladies were eager and excited to get their first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 jab.
Jeanni Mulder said: “I’m very excited, a little bit scared of needles but you can always face your fears.”
Catherine Groenewald added: “We’re so grateful to everyone who came together to make this vaccine. We’re so excited!”
Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency
Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil had previously explained that it decided to give Capetonians a second opportunity to be a part of the pageant by holding it at the GrandWest Arena.
“Regarding our move to come back to Cape Town, we just wanted to give the true experience of the pageant to the public, with Covid last year, we weren’t able to do so. This year we are hoping that we will.
“Moving to the GrandWest Arena allows us to potentially have some public events, but that will all depend on Covid-19 restrictions; we want to give the people the chance to feel part of the pageant as everything was so closed off last year,” said Weil.