WATCH: Miss SA finalists from Cape Town get their Covid-19 vaccine jabs at GrandWest

Cape Town - Two of the finalists who have secured their spots in the top 10 of the Miss South Africa pageant got their first Covid-19 jab on Friday. Cape Town beauties, 23-year-old Catherine Groenewald from Constantia and 24-year-old Jeanni Mulder from Sea Point, are among seven other finalists from various provinces across the country for this year’s Miss SA pageant.

They will participate in the final stage of the pageant on October 16 at the GrandWest Arena. The gorgeous ladies were eager and excited to get their first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 jab. Jeanni Mulder said: “I’m very excited, a little bit scared of needles but you can always face your fears.”

Catherine Groenewald added: “We’re so grateful to everyone who came together to make this vaccine. We’re so excited!” Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil had previously explained that it decided to give Capetonians a second opportunity to be a part of the pageant by holding it at the GrandWest Arena.