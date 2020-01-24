Cape Town - While initial reactions were divided and humourous, it appears that after having seen the the video footage of the event, many people were eager to criticise Patrice Motsepe for his remarks to President Donald Trump at the WEF dinner.





After Motsepe spoke, Trump asked the CEOs in attendance at the dinner to introduce themselves.





In a clip from the dinner that was posted to social media, Motsepe said: "All I wanted to say is that Africa loves America. Africa loves you."





"Thank you very much. That's an honour. Thank you," replied Trump.