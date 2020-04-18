WATCH: Penguins leisurely stroll in Simon's Town as residents remain in lockdown

Cape Town - It appears that with everyone in the country being under national lockdown, the penguins in Simon's Town decided to take a walk on the wild side and explore their concrete surroundings. While under the watchful eye of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) Penguin Rangers, the African Penguins were recorded waddling down the street. The video, taken by Mikaela Slier, was posted to SANCCOB Facebook page on Friday has over 400 000 views and continues to climb. The African Penguins are a highly endangered species, and the organisation has called on people to adopt a penguin egg at https://bit.ly/3csbrtQ and help save the penguin species. Between Simon's Town and Cape Point is Boulder's Beach which has become world-famous for its thriving colony of African Penguins. Although set in the midst of a residential area, it is one of the few sites where this endangered bird can be observed at close range.

Recently, the behaviour of tourists and visitors has become a talking point as many have been potentially threatening the survival of the penguin colony by overstepping the boundaries instead of maintaining the required three-metre distance.

Environmental activists and the public have been campaigning against the behaviour of tourists visiting the penguin colony after they observed how tourists would get very close to penguins to get a picture with them.

Previously, the Two Oceans Aquarium let the penguins roam freely while the public is under lockdown due the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the aquarium is no stranger to taking its penguins for walks, amid the coronavirus lockdown their walks are less restricted. The aquarium posting videos of their adorable penguins on social media is nothing new, as the aquatic birds are a hit with people loving how they skip down stairs.

In a video posted to twitter in March, "little Jasmine" can be seen excitedly hopping around the penguin exhibit.

Another video from the aquarium of their penguins on walkabout has amassed millions of views.

The fascination with penguins on a tour of an aquarium comes after Chicago's Shedd aquarium went viral for showing its penguins Edward and Annie explored their rotunda.

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

