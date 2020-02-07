He has not only been taking selfies with many Capetonians, he has also been hanging out with SA tennis star, Lloyd Harris and, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Picture: Phando Jikelo /African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - Tennis legend, Roger Federer may be in Cape Town to play his friend and rival Rafael Nadal, but that is not stopping him from seeing Cape Town.

The much-anticipated match between the tennis icons is set to take place at the Cape Town Stadium tonight, but Federer is definitely making the most of his time in the country, and is taking in all that the Mother City has to offer.

The Match in Africa is the 6th edition of this event, but the first to be played in Africa, and will feature a celebrity curtain-raiser match, local entertainers, interactive fun with the crowd, a world record attempt to set the record for most attendees at a tennis match - and the highlight being the match between 20-time Grand Slam Champion Federer and 18-time Grand Slam Champion Nadal.

The purpose behind the match is to channel all profits to the Roger Federer Foundation’s educational efforts in Southern Africa.

The foundation focuses on education, as this is one of the most powerful means of change in a person’s life. With a focus on the improvement of the quality of early learning, the Foundation works with local communities and leaders to affect change at a grassroots level.

Federer has said that he is delighted to finally play in the country of his mother Lynette’s birth.

“I’m happy that it’s taking place in South Africa, a place that I have come to as a child. I think it’s going to be quite emotional, to be honest, as I wanted to play in South Africa for many, many years. I can’t believe it’s taken this long, but I’m fortunate enough to make it happen while I am still active on the tour,” he said.

“The speed of life here in Africa has definitely been good for me. Growing up, she has always been an open-house type – my dad actually too. He is more from the land as well in Switzerland.

“I love having people around and being a good host, and that’s what I’ve learned a lot from my mom. She is tough, but fair. I enjoyed my vacations here as a little boy, and I wished I could’ve come here more often over the last 20 years.”

While the event will certainly help many children, Federer has been benefiting from the sun and beauty of Cape Town.

He has not only been taking selfies with many Capetonians, but he has also been hanging out with SA tennis star, Lloyd Harris, and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
















The match will be televised on Dstv, SuperSport 1, channel 201.

