The foundation focuses on education, as this is one of the most powerful means of change in a person’s life. With a focus on the improvement of the quality of early learning, the Foundation works with local communities and leaders to affect change at a grassroots level.

Federer has said that he is delighted to finally play in the country of his mother Lynette’s birth.





“I’m happy that it’s taking place in South Africa, a place that I have come to as a child. I think it’s going to be quite emotional, to be honest, as I wanted to play in South Africa for many, many years. I can’t believe it’s taken this long, but I’m fortunate enough to make it happen while I am still active on the tour,” he said.





“The speed of life here in Africa has definitely been good for me. Growing up, she has always been an open-house type – my dad actually too. He is more from the land as well in Switzerland.



