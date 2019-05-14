Cape Town - US star Post Malone will be headlining the Castle Lite Unlocks Tour in South Africa. The announcement was made over the weekend as they made a turn in Cape Town as part of their national activations ahead of the major concert.

People went crazy at the River Club in Observatory on Friday night when rappers Riky Rick and Rouge took to the stage.

Rouge performed first to an amped crowd who knew every word of her songs as she burned up the stage alongside her dancers.

Rouge is the only female on the line-up for the two-day concert taking place in Johannesburg in July, and says she is proud to be representing females in hip hop. She also had some words of advice for up and coming female musicians: “Don’t do things you don’t want to do to fit in or seek approval by labels.”

It was a night of pure hip hop sensation as fashion and music brought people together. There was merchandise on display, showing off the latest trends in sneakers and Castle Lite apparel.

Brand manager, Thabang Masinga, said the Unlock Castle Lite concert will display hip hop on all levels, adding: “We’re excited to have Post Malone on stage as well. We’ve got collaboration with various aspects in hip hop who are innovative.

“We realised not everyone can come to the main show so we are bringing the activations to the people.”

Meanwhile, Riky brought the house down when he performed all his hits, including King Kortini.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Rouge performed first to an amped crowd who knew every word of her songs as she burned up the stage alongside her dancers. Video: Theolin Tembo/Supplied

[email protected]

Daily Voice