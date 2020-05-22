WATCH: SA student brings 100 people from 9 countries together for virtual concert

Cape Town - A second-year student from Salt River created a YouTube video of a virtual choir - with over 100 people from nine countries to help, guide and inspire the online community during the Covid-19 lockdown. Mangaliso Ngwane, 22, originally from Berlin, near King Williams Town, is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Motion Picture Medium (Cinematography, Data and Image Enhancement) at AFDA, in Salt River. Ngwane created a YouTube video of the choir, with people performing Hide Me Now. “When the president called for a national lockdown, I realised that a lot of people, me included, would be feeling anxious and uneasy, as we are already facing a lot of trials and tribulations,” he said.

Ngwane said he realised that the lockdown would cause mental instability in some people, and he wanted to share feelings of strength and courage with people to give them a sense of hope.

“I then sent out an invitation through my social media platforms, and about 120 people responded from nine countries, namely South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, the Kingdom of eSwatini, China, Canada, Turkey, Cyprus and the US. Upon completing my virtual choir, I uploaded it on to my YouTube channel (Mangaliso B Ngwane),” he said

A virtual choir is a global phenomenon, creating a user-generated choir that brings together singers from around the world and their love of music in a new way through the use of technology.

He said singers recorded and uploaded their videos from locations all over the world. “Each one of the videos is then synchronised and combined into one single performance, to create the virtual choir.”

Ngwane said that when he saw all the wonderful responses to his video “I was very humbled because my goal was met, I had inspired many people”.

He said he is now working on a second virtual choir, whose instructions will be published on June 1.

One of the participants, an alto singer Zinzisa Dinginto, 20, from Cape Town, said that when she was told about the idea “I immediately knew it would be an inspiration to many.”

“The whole process was a breeze on my side because I was just so excited to see the outcome and definitely looking forward to seeing my face, among many other amazing people,” Dinginto said.

Khanya Kamteni, 24, said it was amazing being part of the project, “especially watching it being created from scratch Ngwane is a man with vision so you can expect more from him. Social closeness is something we are all craving right now, but while distance separates us, music continues to unite us - because virtual choirs are on the rise.”

