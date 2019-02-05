Pigcasso, the 750 kilo painting pig prodigy has now become the first African – and first non-human artist - to design the international SWATCH watch. Picture: FRANK SCHOENAU/Supplied

Cape Town - Pigcasso, the 750 kilo painting pig prodigy who has been taking the art world by storm since releasing her signature abstract expressionist collection last year has now become the first African – and first non-human artist - to design the international SWATCH watch – released today, February 5, in celebration of the YEAR OF THE PIG/Chinese New Year. No stranger to hogging the limelight, Pigcasso made international news last year when she became the first non-human artist to host her own art exhibition ‘OINK’ in the Waterfront, showcasing her Masterpieces that sell for anywhere between $500 (about R6 700) and $4000 (about R53 500).

Having already sold almost R2million in artworks by art collectors from around the world, she is more than bringing home the bacon. Proceeds benefit Farm Sanctuary SA – an NPO that aims to educate consumers on the detrimental effects of modern factory faming practices and to inspire a more sustainable and compassionate food production system.

Pigcasso was rescued at from a typical industrialized hog farm in the Western Cape by Joanne Lefson in 2016.

When Lefson noticed that Pigcasso had a knack for the paint brushes casually lying in the barn, she decided to nurture the interest and develop Pigcasso’s artistic career. Pigcasso grabs the tailor-made brush and creates oversized abstract expressionist artworks – each work finally concluded with Pigcasso walking towards the canvas and signing the artwork by placing her ink-dipped nose-tip on the canvas.

"I am so proud of Pigcasso. From pork chop to global SWATCH designer, it’s just another reason to see pigs as the smart creative divas that they are- and to eat less bacon and to go shopping instead!" said Lefson.

Last year, Pigcasso was also featured in Nissan Skyline advert, that she headlined last year.

