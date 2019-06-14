Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is determined to improve the lives of underprivileged young people in townships, one shoe at a time. Picture: FOM x Kolisi.

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is determined to improve the lives of underprivileged young people in townships, one shoe at a time. In a collaboration between Kolisi and lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement, their shared passion for local design and upliftment of young artists and communities gave birth to a limited shoe edition named FOM x Kolisi.

Each pair sold will contribute towards the levelling and grassing of the Mbekweni Youth Centre's rugby field in Paarl.

The aim of the collaboration, Kolisi said, was to give back and invest in the youth. It aimed to offer the surrounding Mbekweni communities a safe place to nurture their talent and empower themselves through physical activities.

The centre offers life skills, health, wellness and sports programmes, youth economic development and career guidance programmes.

"I want to do everything I can to help these kids gain access to resources and safe spaces to explore and hone their talents. I have been there, played the fields and walked the streets. I know what it would mean to kids out there, because a couple of years ago that was me and I know what a difference it could make if someone cares,” said Kolisi.

FOM co-founder Lean Boezaart said: “Sports can unite a nation. We believe that businesses, regardless of size, have a role to play in uplifting communities and creating possibilities for future stars, whether it's on the rugby field or as an entrepreneur. We hope this initiative is the first of many opportunities for our brand to make a meaningful difference in our country.”

Roal Boezaart, who is also a co-founder, said: “It was (during) one of Siya’s visits to our store that this idea was born, as he gravitated towards a field-green suede sample that was lying on my desk. He has truly became part of the FOM family and it is really special to share this initiative with him."

Kolisi added: “Someone did care, and they opened a door, and now I get to pay that grace forward. If I can help support local brands that I love while I'm at it, we are all winning.”

