Sunday Funday had a new meaning when DJ Fresh and Kfm hosted the #KfmSummerFeels event on Sunday night. Picture: Michelle Lategan/Supplied

Cape Town - Sunday Funday had a new meaning when DJ Fresh and Kfm hosted the #KfmSummerFeels event on Sunday night. Well-known Cape Town faces toasted to what is sure to be a hot summer at the V&A Waterfront's Life Grand Cafe as part of the celebrations for the start of Cape's biggest radio station's summer campaign.

DJ Fresh broadcasted live from the event in addition to getting the crowd going by dropping some of his best beats during his live set. The event was wrapped up with the Ultimate Summer Music video featuring Cape Town's Cool Set including Zola Nene, Siv Ngesi and Craig Lucas against the backdrop of Icarus by DJ Fresh and Shona.

Everyone in attendance let loose, and showed off their impressive dance moves as the summer feels kicked in. One or two even brought out a few party tricks.

Here is a quick taste of all the fun that was had yesterday evening: