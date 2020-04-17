WATCH: Suzelle DIY gets call from Premier Alan Winde to show us how to make chic cloth masks

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has teamed up with South Africa’s doyenne of DIY, Suzelle, to show the public how to make their own cloth masks. The video, released today, gives instructions for three easy ways to make a cloth mask – including a no-sew version using a bandana. Winde said: “Cloth masks, when worn correctly, are an important tool in stopping the spread of Covid-19. The Western Cape government encourages people to use cloth masks when going out into public places like supermarkets and when traveling on public transport. Medical masks and N95 respirators should be saved for our frontline medical staff. “There are a number of ways to make cloth masks and who better than Suzelle to show us how to do it? We are appealing to people to get involved the same way that they did during the Western Cape water shortages. The cloth mask is the new bucket in the shower. “We encourage people to have two masks – one to wash and one to wear. Make your own masks, and if you can, make a few extra to share with friends and family, or to donate to the less fortunate.”

Suzelle said: “A mask is not an excuse to disregard all of the other rules.”

These include handwashing, hygiene measures, social distancing and not touching your face.

“First and foremost, stay at home guys. Don’t go gallivanting. We’re doing this for each other."

Winde said: “Cloth masks must be washed and ironed after every use, and those using them must wash their hands before and after putting them on. Only touch the mask by the ties, and never on the inside and don’t fiddle with it. To borrow Suzelle’s catchphrase – D I Why? Because we all need to work to stop the spread.”

