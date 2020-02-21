Cape Town - "I'm struggling to find the words to articulate what we are feeling as a nation, once again, time and time again. Oh my f*ck, when will this end?"
Despite the first sentence in her poem Veronique Jephtas, a 23-year-old writer and theatre-maker from Paarl, has gone viral for managing to do just that.
Jephtas took to her Facebook page on Thursday night and posted the video titled, "The apology we never got".
She goes on to address President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him where is his apology to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence, following the news that eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk's body had been found on Wednesday evening.
Moehydien Pangaker, 54-years-old, was on Friday charged with the kidnapping and murder of Tazne whose body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester, two weeks after she disappeared.