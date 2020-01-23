Cape Town - The richest man in South Africa, and now reportedly Africa's first billionaire, Patrice Motsepe has social media in a spin after he was spotted attending a dinner with US President Donald Trump.
Motsepe, African Rainbow Minerals founder and CEO, was part of a select group of business leaders from across the world who were invited to dine with Trump in Davos, at the World Economic Forum.
After he spoke, Trump asked the CEOs in attendance at the dinner to introduce themselves and to say a few words about their companies.
According to iHeartRadio, Motsepe said: "All I wanted to say is that Africa loves America. Africa loves you."
"Thank you very much. That's an honour. Thank you," replied Trump.