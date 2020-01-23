WATCH: Twitter abuzz after Patrice Motsepe attends WEF dinner with Trump, Fifa boss









The richest man in South Africa, Patrice Motsepe, has social media in a spin after he was spotted attending a dinner with US President Donald Trump. File photo: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency Cape Town - The richest man in South Africa, and now reportedly Africa's first billionaire, Patrice Motsepe has social media in a spin after he was spotted attending a dinner with US President Donald Trump. Motsepe, African Rainbow Minerals founder and CEO, was part of a select group of business leaders from across the world who were invited to dine with Trump in Davos, at the World Economic Forum. After he spoke, Trump asked the CEOs in attendance at the dinner to introduce themselves and to say a few words about their companies. According to iHeartRadio, Motsepe said: "All I wanted to say is that Africa loves America. Africa loves you." "Thank you very much. That's an honour. Thank you," replied Trump.

A few video clips of the dinner were posted on The White House Twitter account, which showed Motsepe sitting close to Trump, with only the President of Fifa (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) Gianni Infantino separating them.

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, introduces President @realDonaldTrump at a dinner with global CEOs! #wef20 pic.twitter.com/MjWR91yaUH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 21, 2020

As supplied by the @WhiteHouse, here's the list of global business leaders dining at this hour here at #WEF2020 with @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/sh415MMxMB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 21, 2020

The Twitterati couldn't hold back their comments on the matter, with some criticising Motsepe, while others praised "the country's principal" for cracking an invite to a dinner with the president of the US.

Patrice Motsepe is sitting right next to Gianni Infantino & the President of the United States of America and a Guy from Tembisa selling Herbalife is accussing him of being a "minion" ?! 🤣🤣🤣 #PatriceMotsepe https://t.co/DROXIjmFNR — M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) January 22, 2020

I'm happy our own #PatriceMotsepe is sitting next to the Fifs President. I don't even want to ask who sent him there or whom was he representing? Keep on representing us Baba😂 https://t.co/59a9PdEUgo — Levhuwani Nhlambo (@mulevhuwe) January 23, 2020

Some South Africans fake upset that Patrice Motsepe was praising Trump. Most of you here don't even know why you hate Trump. You just love to inherit American struggles https://t.co/0c9bqBt1wY — TJR Makhetha (@TJRMakhetha) January 23, 2020

Why Patrice Motsepe was so clapping with such enthusiasm 🤔🤔🤔



is ass kissing part of being rich😏😏😏 — Mr Mbeki Sir (@LooyandaMbeki) January 22, 2020

Patrice Motsepe has influence not just wealth if you can share a table with the President of the United State of America then know that you’ve got Influence and Power — Tshepo Mash (@tshepo_mashiles) January 22, 2020

Patrice Motsepe openly bowed to Trump overlooking the open insult by him to Africa.just make a statement without worshipping you're a businessman for goodness sake Motsepe mann! pic.twitter.com/00GSVB5AM2 — biko bigger (@N_many_mo) January 23, 2020

Whatever Patrice Motsepe said on that table I totally agree with him.👍✊ — Nomavila Vilakazi (@nomoya05) January 23, 2020

We must be humble Patrice Motsepe is South Africa's breadwinner pic.twitter.com/hkeEiCG0Lf — Kutlwano Dhlodhlo (@KutlwanoDhlodh2) January 22, 2020

I wanna be so successful like #patricemotsepe so that I can speak on behalf of a whole continent pic.twitter.com/TGLHvY2k4e — Inkosana ka baba (@Inkosana_) January 23, 2020

Patrice Motsepe is the country's principal https://t.co/jhYpcn8KBE — Chai☕ (@tholumanyathi) January 22, 2020

Patrice Motsepe is trending. keng? 🤷

Did he buy us a new country? pic.twitter.com/TkqX6a67lH — T-B😊NE 🇿🇦 (@MphethiTshepang) January 23, 2020

I hope he can talk some sense into Trump to stop poking people in the Middle East with bombs #PatriceMotsepe — BlackNgamla (@BlackNgamla) January 23, 2020

You know with Patrice Motsepe everything is possible, i hope he doesn't plan to invite Donald Trump to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/dgzLlFjW86 — Katlego Maseng 🧠 (@KatlegoMaseng1) January 23, 2020

Do you know how muchit costs to secure a seat next to POTUS? That seat cost Patrice Motsepe a lot plus a bit of his soul ..BUT it is going to make him a lot of money. His status as an international businessman just rocketed. In the football manager world he just became a demi god — 🖖🇿🇦 (@Malatjie_) January 23, 2020