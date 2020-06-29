WATCH: Waffles and Mo are making us laugh out loud with their comedy

Placing content online is a very dangerous game these days because everybody has their own taste when it comes to what makes them laugh. So I checked in with the lead of Waffles and Mo and Ikie, who currently holds the biggest local social media comedy platform. The trio has about 350 000 followers while their videos regularly wrack up 300 000 views and more. Mo, of course, is well-known for her loud mouth, often berating poor Ikie and her daughter Waffles.

But in real life, mom Wadia Samuels is quite different to her online persona.

She is much more sensitive, soft-hearted and is a genuinely caring person and loving mother to her daughter Wafeeqah.

Wadia says being in the spotlight has been a roller coaster journey, but also came with its own challenges.

Like many artists, she was thrown for a loop when the coronavirus landed on our shores.

“When lockdown started I was scared thinking about how we were going to get through this,” she says.

“How will it affect us? Only to find that this was a reality check which led me to doing some reflecting on where I am and where I want to be.

“Suddenly, life was calmer, not as busy, no rush to be anywhere and more time with my daughter which made making new videos easier, as it was relaxed and that elevated the creativity.

RESPECT: Wadia Samuels and Wafeeqah as Waffles & Mo

She says the inspiration for Mo came from her own mother.

“I grew up with a single mother, she always had to be strong, couldn’t show too much emotion because she didn’t want her kids to think she was a walkover, but it was with pure love (that she raised us), today we laugh about it and this is where Mo’s character stems from.”

The show started as Waffles and Mo, and the duo has linked up with Ikie, who has his own show called whatsaupwithikie, “and we’ve stuck together ever since,” says Wadia.

“We love entertaining people and we understand that sometimes the message might be misread, but we want to assure everyone that our main goal is comedy with some education.

“People would ask, why does Mo shout, lol, but it’s who she is and there’s no explanation.

“For the future we foresee plenty more videos and anything the Almighty has in store for us, we take it one day at a time.

“Thank you to all our supporters, we truly appreciate you.”

Wadia says coming up with new ideas can be tough, but their videos often have a social message, for example, Gender-Based Violence, which is so prevalent in South Africa.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say well done to old and new content creators, I know how hard it is to do what you do, but we do it with passion and continue to do so.

“With regards to GBV, I’m very happy that people are paying attention to it, I feel like we should all evaluate our lives, whether we are in a similar situation or we know of someone that is, it’s time for change and the change starts with you.”

With that said I believe that Wadia Samuels is an important voice in our community and will be around for a very long time.

I respect her work ethic because to produce so much content on a daily basis, I can say, is not easy, so much respect to this inspirational woman.

Catch her and Ikie’s first live stream comedy show The Essential Comedy Show taking place on 11 July 2020.

Tickets are available on Quicket.

