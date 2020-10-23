WATCH: Western Cape government shows its dancing skills in Jersulama Dance Challenge

Cape Town - The Western Cape government couldn’t help but put their best foot forward on Thursday while doing the Jersulama Dance Challenge. The catchy song, by DJ and producer Master KG with vocals by Nomcebo Zikode, has become a global music and dance phenomenon, with even President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraging South Africans to get dancing to Jerusalema. The dance craze has gripped South Africans and the rest of the world. The Western Cape government was the latest to participate in the challenge at the legislature on Thursday. Premier Alan Winde went live on Facebook and showed how staff, and even Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, was caught on camera showing off her dance skills.

Winde addressed the crowd and remarked on how beautiful it was to see everyone participate.

“Thank you very very much. A journalist asked me the other day that if we had to think of this year with a world, and in ten year’s time (if) we had to refer back, what the word would be? And unfortunately, the word is probably going to be Covid-19.

“But in actual fact, what the word should be is Jersulama,” Winde said. “Whenever I see people dancing it, I think of frontline workers who are really the brave people of our country, and in our province.

“I think of how they use the Jerusalema dance to stand together, and of how they fight this virus together.”

A special @WesternCapeGov #jerusalemadancechallenge before the special address today at 2.15pm 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/JE59fI6kLM — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) October 22, 2020

