WATCH: Young ‘Free Range Humans’ live in a glass cage as a social experiment

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - A group of young people are living in a glass cage as a social experiment that encourages passers-by to question their very way of life, the way they want to live and how important is it to break free and let nature be part of their well-being.

It is part of a digital content series, “Free Range Humans from Corona Studios”, and airing on YouTube.

The series launch took place at the V&A Waterfront, where “caged human”, Clifford Young, spent 15 hours a day for six days in a giant glass box, living his life indoors and online.

Other actors, Amahle Mtengenya and Nina Erasmus, were also “boxed” and “released” in similar performances for the launch of the series in Sandton City and Fourways Mall respectively.

Clifford Joshua Young inside the cage at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Really odd to see a WFH setting outside #FreeRangeHumans 😅 pic.twitter.com/8YpXpsNNSN — AJ Burger 🍔 (@AJohannesburger) April 16, 2021

The two South Africans appearing in season one are, Roushanna Gray​, a sustainable coastal forager who educates students about the edible treasures that nature has to offer and Zandile Ndhlovu, who broke through cultural barriers to become the first black free-diving instructor in South Africa.

“My journey began the moment I felt the ocean current take me in its embrace. I just knew I had to find a way of making this my life – and I did. Knowing that a real life as a free diver, in the outdoors, is possible, encourages me every day!” says Ndhlovu.

“It’s been really special sharing my story on ”Free Range Humans“. Through my connection to the ocean, I know that everything in it can sustain us and this always amazes me,” adds Gray.

Corona Africa marketing manager, Thomas Lawrance, adds that consumers at the launch in Cape Town and Joburg were perplexed and curious about the set up before they realised what it was about; overall it has been well received and well documented.

The actors were “released from their cages” on Monday.

[email protected]

Cape Argus