While Formula One legend David Coulthard was in Cape Town, he and the Aston Martin Red Bull racing team used the opportunity to shoot a fun video. Picture: Screenshot

Cape Town - It appears that while Formula One legend David Coulthard was in Cape Town, he and the Red Bull racing team used the opportunity to shoot a fun racing video. Initially, a video clip was posted on Facebook nearly a month ago which featured a Cape Town taxi going up against a F1 car from Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team. Without a lot of context and answers readily available, viewers we left to come up with their own deductions as to why the taxi was squaring off against the fast racing machine.

Thankfully, the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team have appeared to finally give us a reason, and the reason is for SA fans to remember their time in the Mother City for last month's Red Bull Cape Town Circuit - while also showing the rest of the world what they missed out on.

The free event gave thousands of SA fans the chance to witness the thundering power of a F1 car at close quarters, and left many impressed especially when the F1 car revved the SA national anthem.

The Grand Parade echoed with the roar of a championship-winning F1 car as David Coulthard took the car up and down Darling Street.

In the fun video, local comedian Jason Goliath features as a bold taxi drive brave enough to race the F1 car. Local rapper, YoungstaCPT also makes an appearance, dropping some bars.

It's clear that the video is intended as a love letter to SA, with many of the fun and idiosyncratic aspects of our being South African getting celebrated.