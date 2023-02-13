World Radio Day: CapeTalk announces talent search for aspiring radio stars

Cape Town - Coinciding with the commemoration of the 12th edition of World Radio Day (WRD), CapeTalk radio station has announced that it will be conducting an exciting talent search. World Radio Day is observed internationally on February 13 since it was proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2012 as an international day.

According to Unesco, in today’s world radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. The theme for this year’s WRD is “Radio and Peace”. CapeTalk revealed that it would be hosting a talent session on Monday morning, an exciting opportunity for aspiring radio personalities, talents and contributors. CapeTalk commented that despite the challenges media platforms were facing in South Africa due to constant power cuts affecting how people consume news and information, radio was still maintaining its momentum in terms of performance and influence.

The popular Cape Town station said: “Unesco has encouraged radio consumers to reflect on why their radio station’s independent reporting is critical to peace and how the station contributes to good governance and the rule of law.” CapeTalk said it had a role to play in strengthening our democracy by being a responsible platform for informative, inspiring, challenging and insightful discourse. “Radio has always set the news agenda and shaped public opinion. Radio conversations have the ability to create a narrative that can influence political decisions, and in a divisive world, it can also be a vehicle for conflict resolution and peace-building.”