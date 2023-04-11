World Travel Awards: You can help Table Mountain win travel trophy again

Cape Town - The Table Mountain Mountain Aerial Cableway Company wants Table Mountain to be voted the best tourist attraction and has asked tourists to help it win in the World Travel Awards. The World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

In this category, big names such as Robben Island, the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain compete against, among others, the Giza pyramids and Mount Kilimanjaro. With enough votes, this popular landmark can bring the trophy home yet again. Managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker, said: “Table Mountain and Mount Kilimanjaro have won the title as Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction five times each since the contest category started in 2012. And, as a matter of fact, we have won the award for the past four years. It would be great to make it five in a row and take the overall lead.

“Winning a trophy such as this means the public and our peers are acknowledging our efforts and that we’re on the right track. We need the public and the tourism sector to support us and vote. “Having said that, we would be delighted if we bring the trophy back home, with Robben Island or the V&A taking the title. Our thinking is that a win for any one of the local attractions is a win for all.” The public voting closes on April 30. Voting is via https://www. worldtravelawards.com/vote and is open to members of the public as well as tourism and travel operators. Votes cast by members of the industry are allocated double the weight than public votes.