Yolanda Ntanyana, 20, from Kraaifontein and Lusindiso Dibela, 26, from Khayelitsha will leave for Goa, the home of yoga, in India in April.
They both studied at Indoni Dance, Arts and Leadership Academy and received an internationally accredited Yoga Teacher Training Certificate.
After an intensive training course they were offered a three-month internship at the Sampoorna Yoga teacher training school.
Ntanyana said it was her third year of being involved in yoga, after she was introduced to it at the school . She said she looked forward to the internship improving her knowledge.