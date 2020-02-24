Yoga teachers from Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha get chance to study further in India









Lusindiso Dibela with trainers from Yoga Sinfronteras after he graduated. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Two yoga instructors from Cape Town can pursue their career because they have been given a chance to study the relaxation technique in India. Yolanda Ntanyana, 20, from Kraaifontein and Lusindiso Dibela, 26, from Khayelitsha will leave for Goa, the home of yoga, in India in April. They both studied at Indoni Dance, Arts and Leadership Academy and received an internationally accredited Yoga Teacher Training Certificate. After an intensive training course they were offered a three-month internship at the Sampoorna Yoga teacher training school. Ntanyana said it was her third year of being involved in yoga, after she was introduced to it at the school . She said she looked forward to the internship improving her knowledge.

Ntanyana said it would give her the chance to pursue her vision of starting her own yoga classes.

Yoga Sinfronteras in Barcelona partnered with Indoni to begin the project of training potential yoga teachers from disadvantaged areas. Health Warriors in Khayelitsha eventually became part of this collaboration which trains and provides employment opportunities to the youth.

Dibela said the internship would provide him with more knowledge on how he could create his own style of yoga that would involve dance.

The pair need to fund their flight. There is a crowdfunding platform on BackaBuddy that appeals to the public for help. If you would like to contribute, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/yoli-and-lusi-to-india

