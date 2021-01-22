Youtube series aims to preserve the legacy and heritage of Cape Malay traditions

Cape Town - A Youtube series aims to preserve the rich and warm heritage and legacy of Cape Malay traditions, told by those who hold it dear. The series of episodes that’ll feature the remarkable stories, The Cape Malay JAWWAP!, by SKYLIMIT ProjMan, will also feature inspiring stories from the community. “Jawwap” means “do not fade out; to stand together; to be heard, or to participate”, said its co-founder and director, Fatima Galant Abrahams. The series follows Galant Abahams’ self published book, Imam Haron’s BILAL, on her father Abduraghmaan “Pinkie” Galant’s cherished memories as a student of the late anti-apartheid icon, Imam Abdullah Haron, during the 1960s. “We are humbled to have played a small part in documenting some of the stories, whether it is happy and heartbreaking, either way, it shapes history at the Cape. Sometimes all we need is a chance, an ear, a shoulder. Stories too have the power to heal, they are our memories and they are part of who we are. They can break down the walls that separate our different ethnicity, cultures, nationality, traditions, races, religions,” said Galant Abrahams.

The project had originally been mapped out in 2018, but was conceptualised years prior and refined over the years.

“We hope to inspire many. To remind people that even though our parents come from the apartheid era, we are here to change things, that we can make things better, we can heal ourselves, we can share, we can get people to listen, to relate to our stories, that it can help others, to realise that it is our time to shine.”

Over 20 people have been interviewed with more to follow. Season 1 will include eight episodes (some in two-parts), with episode 2 to showcase on Sunday. Sunday’s episode features Tougeed Rajab, from Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, who soon after losing both his parents also lost his wife after giving birth to their firstborns, a set of twins.

The series, which can be viewed under the Cape Malay YouTube channel, also shared the story of Galiema Ismail Hendricks, 101, formally from Claremont and Mogamat Yusuf Abbas, 69, from Bo-Kaap, who both were forcibly removed during the apartheid era, under the Group Areas Act.

“Despite everything they have gone through in the past, a joyous spirit remains and it is for this very reason that we try to continue to be a voice and provide a platform via our YouTube channel as well as in print form, to showcase raw or untold stories from the Cape Flats and so-called Cape Malay community whilst we can give back to the less fortunate and this part makes it even more meaningful,” said one director, Ismail Abrahams.

Cape Argus