Zip Zap Circus announces comeback show, ‘VOOMA!’

Cape Town - Like many other entertainment events making their big comebacks this year, the Zip Zap Circus is back with a powerful circus show called “VOOMA!”. The show will be staged at the Zip Zap Dome, next to the Artscape Theatre, this coming May for two days and again in June 2023.

Zip Zap Circus is a vibrant, uniquely South African social and professional circus that was founded in Cape Town in 1992. Zip Zap Circus marketing manager Collette Van Aswegen said since its inception the circus has actively worked to inspire and empower young people from all walks of life to pursue their dreams through circus arts. She said: “At Zip Zap, we promote social cohesion, create opportunities, unlock potential and transfer skills for life.

“We work with a diverse community of children from all backgrounds, we help kids dare to dream and make those dreams a reality. “Zip Zap programmes are all free to participants, with financial and material support coming from individuals, organisations, corporations, and foundations.” In South Africa and across the world, Zip Zap Circus is recognised by various governments, and ministries, as well as private societies, as a major contributor to the development of Cape Town and the sustainability of the circus arts in the country.

Speaking on the circus's upcoming dynamic show Van Aswegen said spectators will be taken on a journey into their world of magic, fun, and excitement by the circus family. She said: "As the name indicates, 'VOOMA!' is a fast-paced, action-filled circus show suitable for all ages. "Trapeze, acrobatics, unbelievable juggling, and outrageous comedy will be performed by a courageous cast of ordinary kids doing extraordinary things."

Van Aswegen also revealed that, the “VOOMA!” cast would be made up of young performers from the advanced Zappers and Dare2Dream programmes, accompanied by their ‘older brothers and sisters’ who have just returned from France after a 3-month tour with Zip Zap’s professional production called Rhapsodie. Zip Zap Circus Co-founder and Artistic Director Brent van Rensburg said: “Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind Zip Zap production, guaranteed to entertain both young and old. VOOMA! is what VOOMA! does.” Zip Zap VOOMA! shows will take place at the Zip Zap Dome, daily at 12 am and at 4 pm on Saturday, May, 27 and Sunday, May, 28.

They will also take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and Sunday, June 4, 2023. “Doors open an hour before the show starts. Seating is unreserved raked seating, available on a first come first served basis. So grab your tickets for a special price of R125 per person at Quicket, and don’t miss out. Refreshments are available for sale, however, VOOMA! will be a cash-free event. We will be accepting credit/debit cards and snapscan only.”