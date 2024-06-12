Cape Argus and The Turbine Boutique Hotel is giving away Father’s Day hotel stay

The Cape Argus and The Turbine Boutique Hotel is giving away a two-night stay including breakfast valued at R11 880 to help you celebrate Father’s Day. The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa on the Thesen Islands in Knysna along the Garden Route is one of South Africa’s most unusual hotels.

In the early 1900s, Thesen Islands was the hub of a flourishing timber business and in 1939 a power station was built. Fuelled by wood waste from the numerous saw mills in the area, it provided power to Knysna and Plettenberg Bay before it was decommissioned in 2001. In 2010, the culmination of hoteliers Geoff Engel and Dandre Lerm Engel’s hard work and creative genius saw the old power station with massive turbines, steel pillars and pipes, sensitively transformed into an extraordinary hotel.

Since its transformation, the original 1930s brick exterior has changed very little – exposed red brick still extends up to the tin roofs and the original steel chimneys still soar skywards. But step through the bright red front doors and you’re greeted by a striking interior – a fusion of restored industrial design elements and bold, vibrant furnishings. In the entrance hall glass floors display the machinery in the belly of the building, there are blueprints on the wall, a large, complicated control panel from yesteryear behind the front desk and pipes painted in vibrant blue, green and orange.

The Turbine’s luxurious accommodation comprises 26 suites, a honeymoon suite and two self-contained suites adjacent to the hotel. Also conference facilities, the Turbine Spa and two “a gastronomic trip to heaven” restaurants – the Island Café and the vibey Gastro Pub. To win the two-night stay, subscribe to the Cape Argus by SMSing “FathersDay” to 33258 and we will call you back.

SMSes charged at R1.50.Free SMSes do not apply. The winner will be notified via email. This prize cannot be exchanged, transferred, or redeemed for cash or other rewards.