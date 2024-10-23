Cape Spring Xperience is here: Come enjoy SA's hottest music festival

The Cape Spring Xperience is bringing an electrifying line-up of South Africa's most celebrated artists to one stage this weekend, offering a musical journey that spans genres and generations. Set to bring an unforgettable explosion of music, culture, and entertainment to the Hollywoodbets Racecourse in Kenilworth on Saturday, the highly anticipated event promises to be the spring celebration of the year, drawing a crowd of over 10 000 eager festivalgoers.

In true Cape Town spirit, the Cape Spring Xperience will also shine a spotlight on the city’s local talent, ensuring the day is a vibrant celebration of both established stars and rising artists. The legendary Ringo Madlingozi, queen of the decks DJ Zinhle, the soulful Sjava, and the powerful Big Zulu will set the tone for an unforgettable day. Cape Spring Xperience takes place this weekend. Fans can also look forward to heart-stopping performances by Mlindo The Vocalist, Morda, Chachi, Bravo Le Roux, UPZ, Jimmy Nevis, DJ Maphorisa, YoungstaCPT, Mo-T, and Qaqamba Ntshika.

“The Cape Spring Xperience is more than just a concert—it's a celebration of life, music, and the vibrant spirit of Cape Town,” organisers said. Whether you want to enjoy the music from the general access area starting at R350, get closer to the action in the golden circle for R450, or elevate your experience with a VIP package at R1 500, there’s a ticket for everyone. If you’re planning to bring your own refreshments, the cooler box ticket is available for just R200.