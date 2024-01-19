Cape Town Carnival theme announced and it’s no surprise that it’s really ‘lekker

Cape Town - The Cape Town Carnival theme has been announced as we count down the days to the grand event on March 16. The Green Point fan walk is set to be lit with a sea of colour and lights as the annual event attracts thousands to the exciting display of floats, creative mascots and exotic costumes, under this year’s theme: “Lekker”.

Bringing together thousands of participants and spectators for the annual extravaganza, the upcoming carnival is one of the hottest events to attend on the social calendar. The 2024 event will feature 44 groups with a total of more than 1 400 performers ranging from marching bands to dance crews and everything in-between. Known for including various groups from all walks of life; community and diversity are at the heart of the Cape Town Carnival, which draws together a wide range of participating groups that reflect the many facets of the Mother City.

Carnival enthusiasts can also get a detailed behind-the-scenes peek into the carnival prep by following their social media campaign called #followyourheART. The Cape Town Carnival returns and is looking forward to celebrating and sharing our nations cultures with the theme "Lekker" with friends and family in our beautiful city streets. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The Cape Town Carnival returns and is looking forward to celebrating and sharing our nations cultures with the theme "Lekker" with friends and family in our beautiful city streets. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The Cape Town Carnival returns and is looking forward to celebrating and sharing our nations cultures with the theme "Lekker" with friends and family in our beautiful city streets. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers This gives followers a blow-by-blow view of what goes into creating the garments and choreography that give the much-loved event so much beauty and colourful action. You’ll also be able to see the process that goes into preparing the 20 participating groups who are gearing up for the big street jol.

Cape Town Carnival Board chairperson Professor Rachel Jafta said: “The Cape Town Carnival provides a spectacular platform for our local cultural offerings, giving the performers the opportunity to develop their skills over many months and then showcase them for an enthusiastic and appreciative audience.” Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes added: “Mark your diaries for March 16, the Cape Town Carnival is more than an event; it is an authentic celebration of South African humour, culture and fun, but it’s also a testament to our shared heritage, and a platform for fostering a sense of pride in our city.” Entry to the event is free, but tickets will also be available for seats in strategically placed stands along the parade route.