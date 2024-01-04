Cape Town Jazzathon introduce new era including first ever Easter Jazz Camp and more shows

Cape Town - Cape Town’s much loved jazz music festival takes place once again and returns with a shift packed with loads of exciting additions. JCQ Productions’ Craig Parks recently announced a collaboration with the brand new Karoo 62 -Escape private nature reserve in Ladismith.

Craig said: “The Cape Town Jazzathon takes on a different approach over the next few years with quite a few changes to both the format of the festival, and the programmes leading up to the festival.” In a first, the Cape Town Jazzathon will host three festivals including a free Summer Showcase at the Amphitheatre, V&A Waterfront 12-14 January, a long weekend festival over the Easter period and a ticketed festival in June 2024. The latest development includes the first ever Easter Jazz Camp being held at Karoo 62 over 29 March to 1 April.

Karoo62. Picture: Supplied Nestled in the heart of the Klein Karoo along Route 62, this brand new venue caters for unique events and is located on the Oudekloof Farm. Surrounded by the tranquillity of nature, bergs of luscious greenery and valleys of rocks and bush, the recently launched Karoo 62 is a melting pot of culture and diversity. We caught up with the owner Wessel Kriek, 58, a former resident of Cape Town who grew up in Parow and moved to the Oudekloof farm a year ago. “I wanted to do something and share that with the rest of the world and that was the seed that was planted and its what we’re doing here. We’re elated to share it with a wider audience through our partnership with Jazzathon. The Easter Camp promises a memorable, family oriented event that combines nature, music and relaxation."

Craig added: “The objective behind the 3 festivals is to create a Jazzathon Circuit where artists who emerge from The Summer Showcase, could eventually perform at other festival venues around Cape Town and surrounding areas. Most importantly is that one festival will showcase brand new talent while the proceeding festivals provide a platform for some of South Africa’s biggest performers.” Karoo62 layout. Picture: Supplied Marketing and Events manager for Karoo 62, Vernon Adams added: “The basis of this event is a destination holiday event and we wanted to take the legacy of Jazzathon to a new level, this is not a music festival but a holiday experience that present the resort facilities of Karoo62 with the best in music and entertainment from Jazzathon.” The Easter Camp will showcase top acts including the Jazzathon All Stars : Cameron Ward, Kyle Shepherd, Jonathan Rubain, Keegan Williams, Brynne Bailey, Jason Ward and a band from George - the Fanatics featuring Germaine Leonard.