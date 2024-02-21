City and the Castle of Goodhope to launch Kuier@TheCastle market

The City of Cape Town in partnership with Castle of Good Hope is gearing up to launch a monthly market called Kuier@TheCastle this coming weekend. The market will be facilitated by the City’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and the Craft + Design Institute (CDI), and will feature a diverse range of the city’s creative talent all hosted at the renowned castle, which is also one of Cape Town’s illustrious tourist attractions.

Kuier@TheCastle will be open from 9am on market days and close at 4pm from Saturday February 24 and will in future run monthly. Commenting on the upcoming launch of the market, the City’s Mayco Member for Economic Growth James Vos said that Kuier@TheCastle would spotlight Cape Town creators, providing a platform for them to engage with a consumer base of locals and tourists at one of the most well-known attractions in the country. Vos said: “Cape Town is home to exceptionally talented and hard-working designers, chefs, musicians and more. The City is proud to support this event, which is an ideal opportunity for them to meet a host of new customers and I look forward to seeing Kuier@TheCastle grow in popularity.”

Get scrumptious cookies from NY Cookie at the Kuier@TheCastle market. CDI CEO Erica Elk said: “Kuier@TheCastle will offer a multifaceted experience with various local artisanal products, culinary delights and entertainment designed to cater to all the senses and provide a memorable day out for the whole family. “We are inviting people to come and experience the magic within the Castle. Come and kuier with us in this magnificent space to chill, shop, eat, play and explore the fantastic local delights at this extraordinary heritage site.”

CEO of the Castle Calvyn Gilfellan said that he was excited about the new initiative. Gilfellan said: “Our mission at the Castle is to create an accessible space where all are welcome, can learn and understand our history and heritage, and can participate in building our shared future in the spirit of Ubuntu. Visit the first Kuier@TheCastle market on 24 February 2024. “The Kuier@TheCastle market has the potential to be a beautiful platform to bring Capetonians and tourists from all walks of life together, to relax on the green grass and drink in the most spectacular views of Table Mountain and the City and spread the love by supporting local creative artisans and performers,” he said.